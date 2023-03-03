Convicted Las Vegas killer overdosed on meth, coroner rules

Pedro Garcia, who was serving a life sentence at a prison north of Las Vegas, died on Jan. 15.

Pedro Jose Garcia, 34, appears before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Pro Tem Telia Williams at the Regional Justice Center Friday, Sept. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Pedro Garcia, who was serving a life sentence at a prison north of Las Vegas, died on Jan. 15. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Friday that a convicted killer serving a life sentence at a prison north of Las Vegas had overdosed on meth.

Pedro Garcia, 40, died on Jan. 15 at Centennial Hills Hospital from acute intoxication by meth, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled an accident.

Garcia was sentenced in 2018 to life without parole, and he was living at Southern Desert Correctional Center.

Officials with the Nevada Department of Corrections did not disclose when or why Garcia was originally hospitalized, and they did not immediately reply to a request for comment Friday morning regarding the overdose death.

Prosecutors originally considered capital punishment after Garcia, a five-time felon at the time, shot 41-year-old Aleksandr Khutsishvili, a Starbucks customer at 7260 S. Rainbow Blvd. in 2016. Garcia had been released from prison 11 months before the shooting.

