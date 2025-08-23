Convicted murderer Telles moved to another Nevada prison, records show

Robert Telles had been housed at High Desert State Prison near Las Vegas before the move.

Robert Telles, center, talks to his attorneys Michael Horvath, left, and Robert Draskovich in the courtroom before his sentencing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man convicted in the murder of former Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German has been moved to another prison.

Robert Telles, 48, is now being housed at Ely State Prison, according to Nevada Department of Corrections online records. After being given a life sentence last year following the 2022 murder of Jeff German, Telles had been housed at High Desert State Prison.

It wasn’t clear when Telles was moved.

German, 69, was killed after reporting on Telles’ misconduct. Telles was convicted of violently stabbing the reporter outside his Las Vegas home in September 2022.

His DNA was found underneath German’s fingernails, and investigators found clothing matching the assailant’s description at Telles’ home. The trial ended in August with a jury finding Telles guilty of first-degree murder.

Jurors sentenced Telles to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 20 years for the first-degree murder charge. But a judge gave him additional time behind bars for the enhancements for murder with a deadly weapon and murder against a victim 60 or older.

German moved from Milwaukee to Las Vegas in 1978 to report for the Las Vegas Sun, where he covered organized crime. He later spent nearly 12 years at the Review-Journal, covering courts and watchdog investigative stories.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.