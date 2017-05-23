Convicted pimp dies after he’s found unresponsive at Nevada prison

Robert Sharpe III, 30, looks to the rear of the courtroom in Clark County District Court on Monday, March 14, 2016, as guilty verdicts are read on 15 felony counts including first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and sex trafficking. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Robert Sharpe, a pimp convicted of beating a woman and leaving her nearly dead, stands for his sentencing at Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 17, 2016. He received life without parole. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Robert Sharpe III, accused of brutally beating one of his prostitutes for months, appears in Regional Justice Center on Friday, March 11, 2016. ( Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @jlscheid

Robert Sharpe (Nevada Department of Corrections)

Robert Sharpe III, an inmate at High Desert State Prison, died Thursday, according to the Nevada Corrections Department.

Sharpe, 31, was convicted in March 2016 in Las Vegas District Court and sentenced to life without parole. His charges were for kidnapping with substantial bodily harm, sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, use of deadly weapon enhancement, mayhem, living from the earnings of a prostitute, conspiracy to prevent or dissuade witness from reporting crime of commencing prosecution, and involuntary servitude with substantial bodily harm.

Sharpe was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken about 6 p.m. Thursday to Valley Hospital Medical Center. Sharpe was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. Saturday.

The coroner has not yet determined the cause of death.

