Convicted pimp dies after he’s found unresponsive at Nevada prison

Robert Sharpe III, an inmate at High Desert State Prison, died Thursday, according to the Nevada Corrections Department.
Sharpe, 31, was convicted in March 2016 in Las Vegas District Court and sentenced to life without parole. His charges were for kidnapping with substantial bodily harm, sex trafficking, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, battery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, use of deadly weapon enhancement, mayhem, living from the earnings of a prostitute, conspiracy to prevent or dissuade witness from reporting crime of commencing prosecution, and involuntary servitude with substantial bodily harm.
Sharpe was found unresponsive in his cell and was taken about 6 p.m. Thursday to Valley Hospital Medical Center. Sharpe was pronounced dead about 5 p.m. Saturday.
The coroner has not yet determined the cause of death.
