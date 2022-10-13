82°F
Crime

Coroner, family ID second person killed in Las Vegas house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 12, 2022 - 6:43 pm
 
A Las Vegas firefighter sprays water on a two-story home where two people were found dead after ...
A Las Vegas firefighter sprays water on a two-story home where two people were found dead after a house fire on the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and North Tenaya Way, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A man’s family and the coroner’s office this week identified him as the second person found dead after a house fire last month.

John Gregory Lonergan, 67, of Las Vegas, was found dead inside a two-story home in the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and North Tenaya Way, on Sept. 22.

His body was discovered along with that of Elizabeth Dragon, 58, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. The home was fully involved with flames, and firefighters could not make entry. The bodies of Lonergan and Dragon were found after the fire was extinguished.

The coroner is expected to release their official cause and manner of death.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

