Coroner identifies boy killed after truck hits family in Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the 4-year-old boy killed Monday evening after he and his family were struck by a truck while walking in a central valley crosswalk.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Abdulwahab Noori, his mother and two young sisters were crossing Katie Avenue east of Maryland Parkway, when they were struck by a 1995 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 74-year-old Manuel Frias, Las Vegas police said.

Frias did not slow the pickup before striking Abdulwahab and his family as they crossed Katie in a marked crosswalk, which does not have flashing lights.

The family was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, about a mile north of the scene, where the boy died. His 25-year-old mother was critically injured, while his 2-year-old sister suffered serious injuries and his 3-year-old sister suffered minor injuries, police said.

There was no change in the mother’s condition as of Tuesday, said Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

As police investigated on Monday night, grocery bags and strollers were strewn across the curb on the south side of Katie Avenue. A baby bottle stood upright on the curb across the street. By daylight, neon-colored markings painted along the road by investigators were the only remaining signs of the hourslong investigation.

In bright pink paint, the markings indicated where one of the family’s strollers had landed on a sidewalk next to a shoe. The stroller’s scuff marks stretched roughly 4 feet, the police markings showed.

About 10 feet away on the same sidewalk, orange paint marked where another stroller had come to a stop after the crash. In the middle of the road, also in pink and orange paint, marks showed where two victims landed.

Just after 11 a.m., a woman with two balloons decorated with blue crosses and red hearts crossed Katie in the same crosswalk was using and placed them on the sidewalk near the upright baby bottle.

The woman, who identified herself only as a neighbor, said she had only just learned of the accident from her neighbors and decided to leave something at the scene in memory of the boy.

Police said that Frias was not suspected of impairment and stayed at the scene. As of Tuesday afternoon, he was not facing any charges but OcampoGomez noted that the collision was still under investigation.

Abdulwahab’s death marked the 114th traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

