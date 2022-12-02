Coroner identifies man found dead after North Las Vegas house fire
Deshante Andre Sherman, 48, was found Monday around 10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Keller Court.
The Clark County coroner’s office Thursday identified a North Las Vegas man found dead after a house fire.
Deshante Andre Sherman, 48, was found Monday inside a two-story home in the 2200 block of Keller Court.
North Las Vegas police responded to the home around 10 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. A woman called police saying her husband had a firearm and had lit the house on fire, according to the department.
Police used a loud speaker in an attempt to get the man to come outside.
Sherman died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the coroner. His death was ruled a suicide.
If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Lifeline network at 988. Live chat is available at 988lifeline.org.
