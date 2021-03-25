Coroner identifies man shot while pumping gas

The Clark County coroner’s has office identified a man who was gunned down while pumping gas Monday.

The Metropolitan Police Department police is investigating a homicide at a Circle K convenience store at the intersection of Valley View and Alta Drive, on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Agentes de la policía de Las Vegas investigan un homicidio en una tienda de conveniencia Circle K el lunes, 22 de marzo de 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who was gunned down while pumping gas Monday.

Kashif Brown, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after he was shot multiple times on the corner of Alta Drive and Valley View Boulevard, according the coroner’s office.

In a statement Monday, the Metropolitan Police Department said Brown had gone into the store around 3:15 a.m. while he was filling his gas tank and was shot by another man as he walked back out to his car.

There have been no arrests in the case as of Wednesday, but Spencer said police believe they have identified a suspect.

Brown’s family told the Review-Journal on Wednesday that he was a father of three and a landscaper on his way to work.

