Coroner IDs 2 killed by suspected DUI driver in south Las Vegas

Davon Smith (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The two pedestrians hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver Thursday night in the south valley have been identified.

They were George Cangro, 68, and Linda Cangro, 67, from Meridian, Idaho, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. They both died of blunt force injuries and their deaths were ruled an accident.

The Cangros were hit by a Ford Crown Victoria about 6:20 p.m. as they crossed Las Vegas Boulevard South in front of the South Point, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

George Cangro died at the scene, and Linda Cangro died at University Medical Center. Police said they were crossing outside of a marked crosswalk.

The Ford driver, 26-year-old Davon Smith showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center Thursday night on two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death. Court records also spell his name as Davion Smith.

