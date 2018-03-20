Coroner IDs 2 killed in Henderson crash involving stolen SUV

The Clark County coroner has released the identities of the two people killed early Sunday in a crash involving a stolen vehicle. The crash occurred at Pecos Road and the westbound 215 Beltway offramp,

It happened just before 3:40 a.m. at Pecos Road and the westbound 215 Beltway offramp, when a stolen Toyota RAV4 plowed into the driver’s side of 47-year-old Jonathan Ross Helmbold’s Hyundai SUV. The Henderson man died at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol said four people were inside the stolen Toyota, including 16-year-old Daniel Armondo Torres of Las Vegas. He later died at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Sienna campus from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner said.

Witnesses told investigators that before the crash, they saw the Toyota speeding north on Pecos Road and running red lights. After the impact, Helmbold’s SUV rolled onto its side, officials said.

The Toyota driver is suspected of impairment, speeding and disregarding traffic signals, police said. It was not immediately clear what charges the driver would face in connection with the deadly crash.

