Coroner IDs 85-year-old woman run over by SUV in March

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died last month after she was run over by an SUV in March.

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner. (Review-Journal file photo)

Norene Caiazza, 85, died of complications of traumatic injuries of “the head and trunk” from a motor vehicle collision, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Caiazza was run over and dragged by a Ford Expedition pulling a trailer on March 12 at 600 S. Rancho Drive, near Alta Drive, police have said. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was found to have suffered a pelvic fracture and a kidney laceration. She died of her injuries on July 11.

Joe Jimenez, 44, was arrested Thursday under a warrant after a witness identified him as the driver.

Investigators believe Jimenez had not paid off the SUV when the man who sold it to him saw him driving on March 12, according to an arrest report. That man picked up a female friend, and the two attempted to confront Jimenez for the money. Jimenez is accused of pushing the woman away from the driver’s door before driving over her with the SUV door still open, the report states.

Jimenez is charged with open murder of an older person with use of a deadly weapon, court records show. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 20.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.