Coroner IDs boy who died after truck hit him in North Las Vegas

The Clark County coroner’s office has officially identified the 12-year-old boy who died after he and his sister were struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street near their North Las Vegas school on Friday.

Melany Romero, 11, reacts with her mother Ana Romero Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at a memorial in the crosswalk where Alexander Bush was killed on Lone Mountain Road, just east of Losee Road in North Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

He was Alexander Bush, of North Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident due to blunt force injuries.

His 9-year-old sister is still hospitalized, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt said Wednesday.

“Her condition hasn’t changed, is what I’ve been told,” he said.

The siblings were hit about 3:30 p.m. Friday while crossing Lone Mountain Road, just east of Losee Road and adjacent to Somerset Academy. Students at the school, social media and online postings have previously identified the siblings as Alex and Charlotte Bush.

Alexander died two days after the crash at University Medical Center, the coroner’s office said.

A GoFundMe set up for Alexander’s family had raised more than $27,600 as of Wednesday afternoon.

Police arrested the driver, 47-year-old Mark Kline, and he was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail on suspicion of failing to use due care around pedestrians, failure to pay full time and attention while driving and failure to maintain proper lanes, all misdemeanors, court records show.

Kline was released from custody after posting bond, court records show.

North Las Vegas police have said Kline also will be charged with vehicle manslaughter, but that charge had not appeared in online court records as of Wednesday afternoon.

