Coroner IDs Clark County inmate who died after ‘medical episode’

Police say the death of Drew Max, 59, of Las Vegas was unrelated to the new coronavirus, but the coroner’s office has not yet determined a manner and cause of death.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified an inmate who died at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday after a “medical episode” that police said was unrelated to the new coronavirus.

The inmate was 59-year-old Drew Max of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were pending Thursday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department, which operates the jail, said in an emailed statement Tuesday that there was no police interaction with Max before his death.

Max “suffered a medical episode” and was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Metro said. The nature of the medical episode remained unclear Thursday.

The inmate had been arrested Saturday on misdemeanor DUI charges, police said.

