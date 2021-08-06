Coroner IDs daughter killed in possible self-defense

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed in a suspected self-defense shooting last month.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed in a suspected self-defense shooting last month.

Laura Kagan, 29, died at 10:37 a.m. July 26 from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police logs indicate the shooting was submitted to the district attorney’s office as possible self-defense.

At 9:49 a.m. July 26, police received a call from a man in his 60s who admitted to shooting his daughter in their apartment, on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive, near West Sahara Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The father told police he opened fire in an act of self-defense, Spencer said at the time.

The case is the 10th self-defense killing in Las Vegas this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.