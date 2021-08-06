108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Crime

Coroner IDs daughter killed in possible self-defense

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2021 - 5:59 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman killed in a suspected self-defense shooting last month.

Laura Kagan, 29, died at 10:37 a.m. July 26 from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Las Vegas police logs indicate the shooting was submitted to the district attorney’s office as possible self-defense.

At 9:49 a.m. July 26, police received a call from a man in his 60s who admitted to shooting his daughter in their apartment, on the 2600 block of South Pavilion Center Drive, near West Sahara Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The father told police he opened fire in an act of self-defense, Spencer said at the time.

The case is the 10th self-defense killing in Las Vegas this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal
MGM Resorts spinoff sold in $17B deal
2
Man scales 600-foot Strip hotel to protest new COVID mask mandate
Man scales 600-foot Strip hotel to protest new COVID mask mandate
3
Barbie creates doll of Las Vegas doctor
Barbie creates doll of Las Vegas doctor
4
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
Mom accused of killing son told detectives why she removed his clothes
5
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
Sisolak pleads with Nevadans to get vaccinated; ‘No one wants a mandate’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST