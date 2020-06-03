Coroner IDs Henderson man who died while on house arrest

Michael Barrett, 54, was found dead in his home near the 100 block of West Lake Mead Parkway after police arrived to check on his ankle monitor.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the Henderson man who died Wednesday while under house arrest after police came to check on his unresponsive ankle monitor.

“There was no evidence at the scene suggesting the decedent was the victim of a crime and the death may be the result of a medical episode,” police have said.

Barrett was sentenced to house arrest in April for one count of robbery of an older person.

His cause and manner of death are still pending from the coroner’s office.

