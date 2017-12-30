Coroner IDs Henderson woman run over by U-Haul truck

A Henderson woman killed Thursday by a hit-and-run U-Haul truck has been identified as Geraldine Frances Tomitz.

Th parking lot in front of Walmart at 540 Marks St, in Henderson, NV is shown in this screenshot. (Google)

Nichole Zimmerman (Henderson Police Department)

A 79-year-old Henderson woman killed Thursday by a hit-and-run U-Haul truck has been identified.

She was Geraldine Frances Tomitz, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled her death an accident.

A U-Haul truck ran over Tomitz just before 1:30 p.m. while she was walking in the parking lot outside of a Walmart at 540 Marks St., near Sunset Road, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Tomitz died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Police spokesman Scott Williams said the U-Haul truck driver took off after driving over Tomitz despite multiple witnesses’ attempts to flag her down.

Officers stopped the moving truck near U.S. Highway 95 and Wagonwheel Drive, where the driver, Nichole Zimmerman, was taken into custody, Williams said.

Zimmerman, 22, was jailed on multiple counts, including hit-and-run involving a death, failing to render aid at the scene of a crash, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. She remained in Henderson Detention Center Friday night.

It wasn’t clear Friday whether impairment was a factor in the crash.

Tomitz’ death marks the 11th traffic fatality investigated by Henderson police this year.

