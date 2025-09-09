82°F
Crime

Coroner IDs Las Vegas motorcyclist killed in crash

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 9, 2025 - 8:24 am
 

Authorities on Tuesday identified a Las Vegas motorcyclist who was killed by a suspected impaired driver.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Wesley Larsen, 37, died of blunt force injuries stemming from the crash, which police said happened at about 11:25 p.m. Friday in the area of East Tropicana Avenue and McLeod Drive.

Larsen, who according to the Metropolitan Police Department was operating a 2020 Harley Davidson Low Rider S, was struck by a 2010 Honda Accord that was turning left from Tropicana onto McLeod and crossed into Larsen’s path of travel. Larsen was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he later died.

The Honda’s driver, Brian Vargas-Caicedo, 36, of Las Vegas, suffered minor injuries and displayed signs of impairment, police said in a news released. Court records show Vargas-Caicedo faces charges that include DUI resulting in death and driving without a valid driver’s license.

Larsen’s death marks the 111th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
