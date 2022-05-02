Coroner IDs man shot to death in North Las Vegas

A person shot to death April 5 in North Las Vegas has been identified as a 50-year-old man.

He was Billy Joe Howard, 50, of North Las Vegas. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest with vascular injury and was also shot in the back, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Officers were called at 9:27 p.m. to the 2600 block of Chamberlain Lane, near West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement Tuesday from North Las Vegas police.

Police found Howard suffering from a gunshot wound.

“Detectives do not believe this was a random act of violence,” North Las Vegas police wrote in the statement.

Investigators spoke to witnesses and a detained a suspect, but the person’s name was not immediately released.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.