Coroner IDs man stabbed to death at Las Vegas RV park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2022 - 5:48 pm
 
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 ...
Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas . (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a 61-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a Las Vegas RV park last week.

Kevin Dodson died of multiple sharp force injuries, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police initially responded to an RV park in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway at 5:30 p.m. Friday after reports of a stabbing.

Arriving officers Dodson suffering from a stab wound, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Dodson was in a dispute with Charles Meeks that escalated and eventually turned violent, police said.

Meeks was arrested and faces a charge of open murder, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

