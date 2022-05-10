Coroner IDs man stabbed to death at Las Vegas RV park

The Clark County coroner’s office on Monday identified a 61-year-old man who was stabbed to death at a Las Vegas RV park last week.

Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner vehicles parked at their headquarters located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas . (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

Kevin Dodson died of multiple sharp force injuries, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police initially responded to an RV park in the 4700 block of Boulder Highway at 5:30 p.m. Friday after reports of a stabbing.

Arriving officers Dodson suffering from a stab wound, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Dodson was in a dispute with Charles Meeks that escalated and eventually turned violent, police said.

Meeks was arrested and faces a charge of open murder, according to jail records. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

