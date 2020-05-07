Coroner IDs man who fled from Las Vegas police, shot himself

Donald Adams was wanted on felony warrants and was on house arrest, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man who fatally shot himself after fleeing from Las Vegas police on Monday.

Donald Adams, 28, died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a suicide, the coroner’s office said Wednesday.

Adams was wanted on felony warrants and was on house arrest, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Officers were sent to a residence to take Adams into custody.

Police said Adams ran down an alley on the 1900 block of Fremont Street on Monday morning. Officers heard a gunshot and found Adams dead.

Contact Dalton LaFerney at dlaferney@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0288. Follow @daltonlaferney on Twitter.