Coroner IDs man who lost control of motorcycle in Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died after losing control of his motorcycle north of Las Vegas.

He was 40-year-old Loi Lam of Henderson.

Just after midnight Saturday Lam was traveling east on State Route 157 going towards Mount Charleston when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the roadway near mile marker 6, Highway Patrol trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

Lam died at the scene.

Investigators believe he was impaired at the time of the crash.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @DanadRutkin on Twitter.