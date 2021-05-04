Coroner IDs murder suspect who died at Las Vegas hospital

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a murder suspect who died last week after being hospitalized for treatment of what police called “health complications.”

He was 61-year-old Richardo Glasgow, the coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Tuesday morning.

Glasgow was arrested in February 2013 on a murder charge after police said the then-53-year-old stabbed his girlfriend, 49-year-old Sharon Jones, to death.

According to his arrest report, Glasgow told Jones, “Nobody in this house can save you,” as he stabbed her several times in front of a group of women begging him to stop at a home at 1550 Silver Knoll Ave. He was a fugitive from California wanted for a parole violation related to a 2005 attempted murder.

When officers arrived, they saw two women on the roof hiding from Glasgow, who was outside wearing a bloodstained shirt and carrying a knife, according to the arrest report.

Police said Jones did not listen to officers and went back into the house, telling them, “Come get me. Come see what I’m doing,” the report said. When officers entered the house, they found Glasgow straddling Jones’ body and holding a knife, asking the officers to shoot him.

An officer used a stun gun, according to the report, and Glasgow was taken into custody. Jones died at University Medical Center, and Glasgow was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he stayed until his hospitalization on April 18. Police said Glasgow died Thursday at University Medical Center.

The Metropolitan Police Department had a different spelling for Glasgow’s first name – Ricardo, instead of Richardo – and said that was the name police booked him under at the time of the arrest.

District Court records show that a Nov. 15 trial had been set in a murder case for Ricardo Glasgow. The records show that Glasgow was allowed a contact visit from a doctor for “diagnostic testing” on April 14, four days before his hospitalization.

