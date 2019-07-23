Coroner IDs passenger killed in southwest Las Vegas crash

The man died after 21-year-old Eunbi Kim, suspected of driving drunk, crashed her car into a parked semitrailer in the southwest Las Vegas Valley early Monday morning.

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died after a white vehicle collided with a parked trailer near West Robindale Road and Duneville Street about 4:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in southwest Las Vegas. Two people were transported to University Medical Center. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who died when the suspected drunken driver of the car he was a passenger in crashed into a parked semitrailer early Monday in the southwest valley.

The man, 21-year-old Siwoo Choi, was the front-seat passenger in 21-year-old Eunbi Kim’s 2019 Mercedes Benz GLC 300 when she veered off the road just before 4:45 a.m., , the Metropolitan Police Department said. Kim was eastbound on Robindale Road, just east of Duneville Street, when the front passenger side of the sedan slammed into the parked trailer, police said.

Choi, whom Metro said was from State College, Pennsylvania, was taken to University Medical Center, where he died. Kim, a Las Vegas resident, was hospitalized with “substantial” injuries and arrested on suspicion of DUI resulting in death.

The coroner’s office on Tuesday ruled Choi’s death an accident from blunt force trauma. The coroner’s office did not have a residence listed for the 21-year-old.

Kim was released from custody Tuesday after posing bond on a $200,000 bail, court records show. She is scheduled to appear in court again on Aug. 22.

Choi’s death marks the 62nd traffic fatality investigated by Metro this year.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.