Crime

Coroner IDs woman, 2 sons killed in Henderson DUI crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 9, 2024 - 9:40 am
 
Clark County Coroner’s office in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
Darryl Smith (Henderson Police Deparment)
Darryl Smith (Henderson Police Deparment)

The Clark County coroner’s office on Tuesday identified a woman and her two children killed in a DUI crash in Henderson.

Las Vegas resident Rebecca Post, 38, and her two sons, 6-year-old Achilles Quintanilla and 5-year-old Leo Post-Quintanilla, died after their vehicle was rear-ended around 5:50 p.m. Sunday at Lake Mead Parkway and Grand Cadence Drive.

Post and Leo died at the scene while Achilles died at University Medical Center, according to the coroner.

Darryl Smith, 36, drove a white Dodge pickup, according to police, into the back of a black Hyundai sedan that was stopped at a red light.

Smith faces charges of DUI causing death and reckless driving.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

