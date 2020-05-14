Coroner: Man, 34, died of natural causes in April at county jail

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled that a 34-year-old Henderson man died of natural causes in April at the Clark County Detention Center.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Henderson man who died in April while in custody at the Clark County Detention Center died from a ruptured ulcer in his small intestine, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Kevin Earl Lewis, 34, was pronounced dead at the jail at about 11 p.m. on April 15, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, which operates the jail.

Lewis “appeared to be having a medical episode” and had no police interaction prior to his death, Metro said.

The coroner’s office ruled that his death was natural due to peritonitis, or inflammation in the abdominal organs, and a ruptured duodenal ulcer.

Metro in April said Lewis’ death was not related to the coronavirus pandemic. Lewis was booked into the jail the day before his death after he was transferred from the Henderson Detention Center.

Court records show that on April 9, Lewis was charged with a felony count of coercion with physical force or immediate threat of force, and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. He did not have a chance to attend a preliminary hearing before his death.

Further information about Lewis’ death was not immediately available.

