Coroner releases ID of woman killed in hit-and-run

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Henderson.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County coroner’s office has released the identity of the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash last week in Henderson.

Wendy Rodriguez Figueredo, 21, died of blunt force injuries. Her death has been ruled an accident.

Henderson police said the driver who hit Rodriguez Figueredo near Galleria Drive between Boulder Highway and Burns Avenue fled the scene. The driver did not call 911, police said.

Police are looking for a gray or silver Dodge Caravan or Chrysler Town and Country between the model years of 2004 and 2007. Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-367-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.