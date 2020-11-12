Coroner rules death of girl in father’s car was accidental

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday ruled that a 1-year-old girl who died in October after she was locked in her father’s hot car suffered an accidental death.

Mariah Coleman is seen in a picture with her daughter, 1-year-old Sayah Deal, in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Deal died after getting locked inside of a car the day before. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Family and friends gather inside the chapel for the funeral service for Sayah Deal at the Tried Stone Baptist Church, the toddler who died after being locked in a hot car, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday ruled that Sayah Deal, who died in early October while locked in a hot car for more than an hour, suffered an accidental death.

Sayah, who was a few months short of her second birthday, died Oct. 5 after she was locked inside her father’s new car. Police said in a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report that the girl’s father, 38-year-old Sidney Deal, initially refused to break a window to rescue his daughter.

The coroner’s office ruled that Sayah died of heat stroke and exposure to high temperatures, and her death was ruled an accident.

Deal was arrested the day after Sayah’s death, and has been charged with felony child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily or mental harm. A Department of Family Services report released in October indicated that Child Protective Services had previously investigated five allegations of possible abuse at Sayah’s homes from July 17, 2018 to June 16, 2020.

Each allegation was found unsubstantiated.

Sayah’s mother, Mariah Coleman, has previously told the Review-Journal that she and Deal had joint custody of Sayah. The Department of Family Services report did not indicate which parent’s home was investigated in the abuse reports.

Coleman’s family held a funeral service for Sayah, who loved the color pink and dancing to her favorite song, “Baby Shark,” at a North Las Vegas church on Oct. 23.

During the eulogy, Pastor Ronnie Smith questioned the actions of Sayah’s father, the police and witnesses.

“All of those people standing around, but nobody helped me,” Smith said, speaking from the the girl’s perspective. “All of those looking in, and nobody helped me.”

Deal was placed on house arrest in October. A preliminary hearing in the child abuse case is scheduled for Dec. 3, during which a judge will determine if there is enough evidence for Deal to stand trial.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.