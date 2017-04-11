Corrections official says inmate who escaped from Las Vegas hospital not recaptured

Jay Thomas Cantrell, 51 (Nevada Department of Corrections)

A state corrections official wrongly stated that an inmate who escaped from a Las Vegas hospital Monday night was back in custody.

Jay Cantrell, 51, escaped from the Muri Stein Hospital, 6161 W. Charleston Blvd., by breaking a window about 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast told the Review-Journal early Tuesday that Cantrell was recaptured but called back two hours later to say that she was mistaken and that Cantrell remains at large.

“We had a re-arrest from a transitional housing community and mistook that as this inmate,” Keast said.

Cantrell was transferred to the hospital in March for a psychological evaluation, pending a trial for domestic violence-related charges, Keast said. He was previously housed in High Desert State Prison.

Cantrell has been in and out of prison multiple times, Keast said, and was last imprisoned in December for grand larceny and habitual criminal charges.

Cantrell is 6 feet tall, 185 pounds and has brown eyes and hair and a tattoo of a clown with jail bars on his left shoulder. He was last seen wearing navy blue pants, a black Adidas T-shirt with white stripes and black tennis shoes with Velcro straps.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

