Couple accused in Las Vegas fraud scheme that netted nearly $60M

A couple facing dozens of felony charges is accused of orchestrating an investment fraud scheme that Las Vegas police said racked up close to $60 million.

Jong Rhee, 45, and Neelufar Rhee, 34, persuaded victims to invest in a series of exotic vehicles and boats, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The couple told investors that the assets would be resold to overseas buyers at massive profit margins, but police said no buyers existed.

The Rhees orchestrated the alleged fraud through two businesses they owned: Twisted Twins Motorsports LLC and Lusso Auto Spa, according to police.

They used money for “personal enrichment,” police said.

Both Jong and Neelufar Rhee were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on May 23 on suspicion of over 75 fraud-related charges each, including multiple counts of racketeering, forgery, theft and money laundering, according to police.

Metro said it believes that there are more victims, and anyone who had dealings with the couple is urged to contact criminalintel@lvmpd.com.

