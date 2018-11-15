Court reverses dismissal of charges against Las Vegas attorney

The Nevada Supreme Court on Thursday reversed the dismissal of a 14-count indictment against Las Vegas attorney Alexis Plunkett.

Alexis Plunkett enters the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Monday, June 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors have said that Plunkett improperly provided a cellphone to jail inmates. Plunkett has said she is in a relationship with one of the inmates, Andrew Arevalo, who also was indicted, and that she used the cellphone to make calls regarding bail, which she believed she was authorized to do.

The high court ruled unanimously that District Judge Michael Villani was wrong to throw out the charges against Plunkett more than a year ago.

“Even though Plunkett is not a prisoner confined in a jail, she can be criminally liable as a principal for a prisoner’s possession of a cellphone,” Justice Lidia Stiglich wrote.

