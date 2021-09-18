$100K bail for Connecticut police officer arrested in fatal crash

A Connecticut police officer facing DUI charges in connection with a Las Vegas crash that killed a fellow officer was ordered held on a $100,000 bail on Saturday, court records show.

(Getty Images)

A Connecticut police officer facing DUI charges in connection with a Las Vegas crash that killed a fellow officer was ordered held on a $100,000 bail on Saturday, court records show.

Robert Ferraro, 34, appeared in court Saturday morning in connection with a crash early Friday at Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard, according to Las Vegas Justice Court online records.

Ferraro faces felony charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, court records show.

The Register Citizen newspaper and news outlet NBC Connecticut both identified Ferraro as an officer with the New Haven Police Department.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. Friday, when a Rolls-Royce Cullinan entered the intersection at a “high rate of speed,” the Metropolitan Police Department said. Ferraro lost control of the car, striking a parked Ford Mustang, utility poles, landscaping and a fire hydrant, police said.

The Rolls-Royce flipped onto its roof, throwing a 25-year-old man from the passenger seat. The man later died at University Medical Center.

Metro did not immediately release the 25-year-old’s name, but multiple Connecticut media outlets identified him as Joshua Castellano, also a New Haven police officer.

Police said Ferraro, along with two other men and two women also in the SUV at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries.

Ferraro remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday and is scheduled to appear in court again on Tuesday, court records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.