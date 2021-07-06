$100K bail set for suspect in officer’s shooting at Allegiant Stadium

A man accused of shooting and injuring a Las Vegas police sergeant at Allegiant Stadium was ordered held on $100,000 bail on Tuesday.

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure presides in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas over the case of Lyndon Troung, 28, Tuesday, June 6, 2021. Troung is suspected of gaining access to ann officer's weapon and using it to shoot and wound an officer at Allegiant Stadium Sunday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A man accused of shooting and injuring a Las Vegas police sergeant at Allegiant Stadium was ordered held on $100,000 bail on Tuesday.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure referred to “very reckless, dangerous conduct” while setting bail for 28-year-old Lyndon Troung.

At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday officers were working security at a stadium concert responded to a “disturbance” involving a man on the 3300 block of Al Davis Way, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement. The man, later identified as Troung, was taken into custody, but while being escorted to the “security office,” a struggle ensued and he “was able to gain access to” an officer’s weapon.

Authorities said Troung fired a single round, which struck a police sergeant. The sergeant was taken to University Medical Center where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and later released.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Noreen DeMonte said Troung was visiting Las Vegas from San Diego, and investigators “couldn’t even find a room key on him.”

Troung faces charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, battery with use of a deadly weapon, resisting a public officer with a firearm, discharging a firearm within a structure or prohibited area,

A second sergeant was also treated for minor injuries after the altercation.

Troung was taken to a hospital to receive evaluation “due to his erratic behavior,” police said. He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning, and was not present for the court hearing.

Allegiant Stadium hosted its first concert, a performance by electronic dance music artist Illenium, Saturday night.

