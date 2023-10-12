15-year-old faces murder charge in fatal shooting of Legacy High student

Sin’cere Smith appeared in court on Thursday morning after he was certified as an adult to face a murder charge in the March fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.

Sin'cere Smith (Metropolitan Police Department)

A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a murder case after he was accused of killing a 17-year-old at a birthday party earlier this year.

Sin’cere Smith was arrested in June by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department in connection with the March 25 fatal shooting of Omarion Wilson. Smith’s name was not publicized in court records until he was certified as an adult and first appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court last week on a charge of murder with a deadly weapon. Smith is also identified in court records as Sincere Smith.

He appeared for a status check in the case on Thursday morning, court records show. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Eric Goodman ordered him to appear in court again on Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

Attorney Michael Castillo was appointed to represent Smith through the special public defender’s office. He declined to comment on the case on Thursday.

Wilson, of North Las Vegas, was shot and killed during a friend’s 18th birthday party at the Platinum Hotel and Spa, at 211 E. Flamingo Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said previously.

According to Smith’s arrest report, he was one of a group of people who drove to the hotel during the party in stolen vehicles. Metro homicide Lt. Jason Johansson said in March that there was “some type of altercation” with the people who arrived for the party, who had not been invited.

Witnesses told police that several of the people who arrived at the party were wearing ski masks. Investigators also spoke with two people who claimed Smith was the only person from the group who was in possession of a firearm, according to the arrest report.

Smith was also seen in surveillance footage at the hotel placing a firearm into a backpack, the report said. After the shooting, he was seen in surveillance footage running away from the hotel.

“Smith did not stay on scene in attempt to render aid as others did,” an officer wrote in the report. “Smith was the first one to flee the parking garage; Smith did not wait for his friends (who he transported to the hotel).”

About five hours before Wilson was shot, a video posted to social media showed Smith driving a stolen Dodge Caravan, holding two guns, according to the report.

Wilson was a senior at Legacy High School in North Las Vegas, where he played middle linebacker for the school’s football team. Hundreds of people attended a vigil for him at the high school following the shooting.

