17-year-old sentenced to prison for 2019 fatal shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 11, 2022 - 3:15 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A teenager was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a man when he was 14.

Pedro Jauregui-Sahagun, now 17, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in the Feb. 26, 2019, shooting of 19-year-old Ja’Twion De’Shun Farmer, court records show. The shooting happened during a robbery, when Jauregui-Sahagun was attempting to take money and a bicycle from Farmer, according to a criminal complaint.

On Feb. 4, District Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Jauregui-Sahagun to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 10 years, court records show.

Farmer, who was shot in east Las Vegas near Japan Way and Clifford Street, died the following day at University Medical Center.

Jauregui-Sahagun was arrested the night of the shooting after a resident on the 2100 block of nearby Sandy Lane called 911 to report that a teenage boy had knocked on their door asking for help, police have said. Metropolitan Police Department officers found him hiding in the backyard.

Prosecutor Michelle Fleck declined to comment on the case on Friday. Jauregui-Sahagun’s defense attorney, Francis Kocka, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

Sisolak ends Nevada mask mandate, effective immediately
Masks still required at some places despite end to Nevada’s mandate
Nevada casinos ‘getting back to normalcy’ with lifting of mask mandate
Caesars Sportsbook slashes Super Bowl line for 24 hours
A NLV police officer responded to a homicide. Then he made a life-changing decision.
