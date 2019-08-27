2 charged in Las Vegas police shooting appear in court

Jonathan Pennington, 26, along with three other defendants, charged in a shooting that left an off-duty officer injured, led into the courtroom during his initial court appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two people charged in a shooting that left a Las Vegas police detective injured faced judges Tuesday.

Johnathan Pennington, 26, and Crystal Garcia, 21, made court appearances, while two other men charged in connection with the Aug. 21 shootout, Devan Allen, 27, and Markquon Allen, 25, remained hospitalized. Another suspect, 25-year-old Marquise Allen, was still being sought, authorities said Tuesday morning.

Detective Austin Bone was shot three times in the leg and suffered a broken femur during last week’s shootout that involved at least five other people, the Metropolitan Police Department has said.

Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman said the shootout erupted after the off-duty detective, who had just left his home to grab something in his car, tried to stop a confrontation between a group of people in his neighbor near Sunking Street and Dole Avenue.

As the 33-year-old Bone approached the group, Zimmerman said, he was tackled to the ground. At least one person then drew a weapon, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Police said two people in the group were struck in addition to the officer.

As Bone fell to the ground, five people, including the two injured, ran to a black Nissan Altima and sped off. The car was stopped near Fourth Street and Ogden Avenue in downtown Las Vegas.

That’s when Marquise Allen jumped out of the car and fled on foot, Zimmerman said.

Pennington, Garcia and the Allens each face charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Bone, the injured officer, was assigned to Metro’s tourist safety division at the time of the shooting. He has been placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the department’s investigation. He was treated for his injuries at University Medical Center and later released.

Garcia, who is being held in the Clark County Detention Center on $200,000 bail, is due back in court Wednesday, while Pennington, who is being held without bail, was ordered to return to court next week.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.