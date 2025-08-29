2 indicted in home invasion scheme involving over $1M in property

They have also been linked to a gang killing, a prosecutor said in court Friday. An attorney for one defendant said his client maintains his innocence.

Man who claimed victim wasn’t dead in Las Vegas shooting gets life without parole

Clark County grand jurors have indicted two men in connection with a series of burglaries involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash and over $1 million in stolen property, according to prosecutors. (Getty Images)

Clark County grand jurors have indicted two men in connection with a series of burglaries involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash and over $1 million in stolen property, according to prosecutors.

The men have also been linked to a killing, Chief Deputy District Attorney Nicholas Portz said in court Friday.

Rashid Soukesian and Eduardo Baez were indicted on three counts of residential burglary and one count of grand larceny auto, according to the prosecutor.

Attorney Steven Altig, who represents Baez, said his client “maintains his innocence.” It’s not clear who represents Soukesian.

The two have been linked to “a 14-event armed home invasion and burglary series” this summer, Portz said.

“The MO includes breaking into high-end residences and gated communities in the middle of the night,” he told the court. “In some instances, victims are home during these break-ins and attempted break-ins. There’s the theft of cash, firearms and high-value items such as jewelry, vehicles, rare watches.”

One of the cars stolen was an Aston Martin, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.

Portz requested warrants for both, $340,000 cash bail for Baez and no bail for Soukesian. Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese granted the request.

Both men are members of a violent street gang, according to the prosecutor, who said on July 9, the defendants were also part of a gang killing, in which dozens of shots were fired at a residential complex.

“We have located recorded prison phone calls that took place after the murder, where defendants Soukesian and Baez are being praised by a fellow gang member for their role in the murder,” Portz said. “Both of them acknowledged their participation.”

Altig said his client denies even being present for the killing. Court records indicate neither man has been charged in connection with the slaying.

Portz did not name the victim or specify the locations of the alleged crimes.

Contact Noble Brigham at nbrigham@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrighamNoble on X.