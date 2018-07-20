2 indicted on kidnapping, other charges in Henderson rape

A Las Vegas man prosecutors say raped and beat a woman in Henderson was indicted Thursday along with another woman on charges that could send them to prison for life.

Rick Lamall Thompson faces one count of first-degree kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, which carries the possibility of life in prison without parole, along with two counts of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, sex trafficking and other charges.

His co-defendant, Keomalay Sengchanh, faces one count of first-degree kidnapping resulting in substantial bodily harm and a conspiracy charge. Prosecutors said Sengchanh was present during part of the alleged kidnapping.

Prosecutors said that the woman worked as a prostitute under Thompson for upward of eight years, and she was attacked in late January after she tried to break from their relationship. She reported the rape to authorities in May, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Sam Martinez. The Review-Journal typically does not name victims of alleged sex crimes.

Thompson’s defense attorney, Joel Mann, questioned the veracity of the woman’s statement to authorities.

“We stand firm in the position that Mr. Thompson did not do any of the allegations she’s alleging against him,” Mann said. “I’ve seen no forensics from the district attorney’s office to support any of her statements.”

Chief Judge Linda Bell issued a warrant for Thompson’s arrest along with a $750,000 bail. Sengchanh was free after posting $50,000 bail.

