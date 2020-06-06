2 Justice Court employees test positive for coronavirus

At least two people who work in Las Vegas Justice Court tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Clark County officials said Friday.

Court officials were notified Wednesday of the potential risk to the court system, and sent out an alert the same day, county spokeswoman Stacey Welling wrote in an email to the Review-Journal.

“We let employees know that the Southern Nevada Health District is aware of the situation and will contact individuals directly if they are considered high risk for exposure,” Welling wrote, adding that those who were not contacted were believed to have a low risk of exposure. “Clark County and Las Vegas Justice Court are committed to ensuring the safety of our employees and the public.”

Anyone who enters the Regional Justice Center, which houses Justice Court, Clark County District Court and Las Vegas Municipal Court, is required to wear a mask and encouraged to practice social distancing, according to a recent District Court order.

Welling wrote that safety measures include “rigorous cleaning and signage to encourage regular hand washing, social distancing and other preventative measures.”

County employees have been offered free COVID-19 testing, she said.

