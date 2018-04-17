2 Las Vegas judges to remain on domestic violence cases

Las Vegas Justice Court will continue its yearslong practice of dedicating two judges to hear only criminal cases related to domestic violence.

Judge Joe Bonaventure, seen in 2014. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The court’s 14 judges last week agreed to maintain the dedicated courts during a closed-door meeting, court administrator Kim Kampling said.

The practice, in place since 2011, was threatened after Chief Judge Joe Bonaventure proposed to spread domestic violence cases across 10 courtrooms starting in July.

The idea was met with backlash by victim advocates, prosecutors and Clark County commissioners, one of whom isn’t finished with the issue yet.

Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani has scheduled a discussion at Tuesday’s commission meeting about reviving an inactive task force to assess domestic violence courts.

“I want folks to weigh in with what’s working with domestic violence court and what isn’t,” she said.

