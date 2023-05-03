78°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

2 Las Vegas residents face charges in bank fraud scheme

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2023 - 1:00 pm
 
U.S. Department of Justice (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP, File)
U.S. Department of Justice (D.A. Varela/Miami Herald via AP, File)

Two Las Vegas residents were named in a federal indictment accusing 14 people of racketeering charges in a years-long scheme to steal millions of dollars from bank accounts, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

Linden Fellerman, 67, and Debra Vogel, 68, both of Las Vegas, were indicted by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles, along with 12 other defendants from California, Canada, Hawaii, Florida and Arizona, according to a news release. The defendants are accused of being “members and associates of a racketeering enterprise” that made unauthorized debits against victims’ bank accounts.

In December, 69-year-old Harold Sobel was sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in the bank fraud scheme. A related civil case in Los Angeles federal court has also led to nearly $5 million in injunctive relief and settlements against several people involved in the scheme, according to the press release.

“This sophisticated scheme allegedly generated millions of dollars in revenue by stealing consumers’ personal information and then using that information to fraudulently reach straight into the bank accounts of thousands of Americans,” Martin Estrada, the U.S. Attorney for the central district of California, was quoted in the release.

The defendants were accused of obtaining identifying banking information for victims and creating shell entities that claimed to offer services such as cloud storage. The enterprise then made unauthorized debits against victims’ bank accounts, the release said.

Fellerman was indicted on charges of racketeering conspiracy and wire fraud, and Vogel was indicted on a racketeering conspiracy charge, the Justice Department said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case
2
4 shot as street racers, onlookers take over Las Vegas intersection
4 shot as street racers, onlookers take over Las Vegas intersection
3
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
7 bodies found in Oklahoma: 4 identified as family members
4
Lombardo plans to ditch Grant Sawyer for airport office park
Lombardo plans to ditch Grant Sawyer for airport office park
5
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Man wins women’s poker tournament in Florida, sparks heated debate
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Judge delays release of attorney accused in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme
Judge delays release of attorney accused in multimillion-dollar Ponzi scheme
3 convicted in $6M prize scheme targeting elderly
3 convicted in $6M prize scheme targeting elderly
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Fraudster’s gambling losses at Wynn lead to subpoena request
Las Vegas attorney to remain in custody in Ponzi scheme case
Las Vegas attorney to remain in custody in Ponzi scheme case
‘One hurdle after the other’: How a Las Vegas lawyer got money to victim families in mass shooting
‘One hurdle after the other’: How a Las Vegas lawyer got money to victim families in mass shooting
Attorney accused in Ponzi scheme to remain in custody
Attorney accused in Ponzi scheme to remain in custody