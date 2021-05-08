85°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Courts

2 men plead guilty in tax fraud scheme with fake $25M sale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2021 - 6:35 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Two men, including a Nevada inmate, pleaded guilty Friday after they were accused of forging tax documents for a fake $25 million sale.

Jabari Marshall, 43, told the court that he and Jalen Henry, 27, signed off on a fake sale of trade secrets for $25 million in 2014, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

The next year, Henry filed an amended tax return that claimed he paid $5.5 million in taxes and requested a refund. He received more than $1.4 million from the Internal Revenue Service.

“Marshall then directed Henry to split the funds among their family members,” the statement read.

The IRS recovered the $1.4 million, and Marshall pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money and one count of aggravated identity theft. He faces a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Marshall has served prison time for obtaining and using personal identifying information, according to Nevada Department of Corrections data.

Henry pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced in August.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas home prices skyrocketing as more Californians arrive
Las Vegas home prices skyrocketing as more Californians arrive
2
Caesars Palace to reopen its buffet
Caesars Palace to reopen its buffet
3
Reno area rattled by evening earthquake
Reno area rattled by evening earthquake
4
New data released on Nevada’s rare breakthrough COVID cases
New data released on Nevada’s rare breakthrough COVID cases
5
Raiders decide on site for this season’s training camp
Raiders decide on site for this season’s training camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST