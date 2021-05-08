2 men plead guilty in tax fraud scheme with fake $25M sale

Two men, including a Nevada inmate, pleaded guilty Friday after they were accused of forging tax documents for a fake $25 million sale.

(Getty Images)

Jabari Marshall, 43, told the court that he and Jalen Henry, 27, signed off on a fake sale of trade secrets for $25 million in 2014, according to a statement from the Justice Department.

The next year, Henry filed an amended tax return that claimed he paid $5.5 million in taxes and requested a refund. He received more than $1.4 million from the Internal Revenue Service.

“Marshall then directed Henry to split the funds among their family members,” the statement read.

The IRS recovered the $1.4 million, and Marshall pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money and one count of aggravated identity theft. He faces a maximum of 12 years in prison.

Marshall has served prison time for obtaining and using personal identifying information, according to Nevada Department of Corrections data.

Henry pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

The men are scheduled to be sentenced in August.

