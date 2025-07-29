2 men sentenced to prison for killing over COVID-19 loan dispute

Dreyveon Griley-Burnside, 25, and Kaveon Phillips, 22, pleaded guilty in May, according to court documents.

Two men were sentenced Tuesday to between 14 and 65 years in prison for killing a woman over a COVID loan dispute in 2021.

Dreyveon Griley-Burnside, 25, and Kaveon Phillips, 22, pleaded guilty in May to one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in connection with the 2021 shooting of 26-year-old Ashley Green, according to court documents.

In exchange for their pleas, prosecutors dropped an 50 additional charges outlined in their indictments.

During their sentencing on Tuesday, Griley-Burnside’s lawyer, Alzora Jackson, said he was “extremely remorseful and grateful for the opportunity to accept responsibility for his actions.”

Griley-Burnside and Phillips were arrested in October 2021 after Green was fatally shot at the Solaire Apartments, near East Sahara and South Eastern avenues.

Investigators later learned that the two defendants had a longstanding feud with a man whom police had not named. After Green was shot, the man told police that Phillips shot at him several times in June, following a fight over money obtained through COVID loans.

According to the warrant, Green was driving the man back to his apartment after he forgot his money while going to a convenience store. Surveillance video showed Phillips chasing another car before firing nine shots, the report said.

Phillips briefly addressed Green’s family, who filled the second row of the courtroom gallery.

“I am sorry for what happened,” Phillips said. “I hope you can find in your heart to forgive me, but I know it’s hard.”

Near the conclusion of the hearing, Lisa Jones, Green’s mother, and Heaven Jones, Green’s sister, shared how their loved one’s death had affected their lives.

“I miss my daughter. We all do,” Lisa Jones said. “I just don’t understand why they did what they did. I am trying not to cry anymore, but it is so hard.”

Lisa Jones told District Judge Carli Kierny that right before Green died, she had given birth to a baby and begun a new job, both of which brought her great happiness.

Kierny shared her condolences with the family before she handed down the sentences.

“I hope you’re now understanding what you’ve taken away from a family. These are your actions. This is something you chose to do, and you have to live with that for the rest of your lives,” Kierny said. “I hope that informs your decisions as you go forward, because you have the power to make the best of yourselves. You have a life. Ashley does not.”

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.