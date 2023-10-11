2 sentenced for releasing asbestos at pot growing facility

Two men were sentenced to six months imprisonment for releasing asbestos while renovating a marijuana growing facility.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced two men to six months in prison for releasing dangerous toxic asbestos fibers into the air while renovating a Las Vegas marijuana growing facility.

U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro handed down the sentences to Rene Morales and Hector Vasquez, who both pleaded guilty in violating the Clean Air Act, based on court documents.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Las Vegas, the two men had workers remove drywall and ceiling texture in a warehouse at 2310 Western Avenue while renovating it into a place for growing marijuana in 2017.

The defendants should have known that the drywall and ceiling contained asbestos and failed to employ abatement measures to prevent the escape of the fire retardant into the air, which endangered employees and others, the office stated.

Inhaling airborne asbestos can lead to ailments such as lung cancer, asbestosis and mesothelioma, a disease that can be fatal, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Morales and Vasquez admitted to lying to investigators about the renovation in trying to cover up the removal of asbestos by claiming 150 bags marked “asbestos” were intended only for a training exercise than for disposal of the toxic substance from the warehouse, according to court filings.

“Failure to comply with federally-mandated protocols for asbestos is a serious offense with serious consequences in the District of Nevada,” Jason Frierson, Nevada U.S. attorney, stated in a news release.

“These crimes endanger the lives of workers, tenants, and the community at large,” Frierson stated. “Our office will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to hold those seeking to cut corners on asbestos remediation accountable.”

