2 sentenced to federal prison for Medicare fraud in Las Vegas

(Getty Images)

A former doctor and his business partner were sentenced this week to 33 months each in federal prison for their roles in a multimillion-dollar Medicare fraud scheme in Las Vegas.

Camilo Primero, 76, and Aurora S. Beltran, 63, both of California, pleaded guilty this year to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and money laundering. U.S. District Judge Andrew Gordon also ordered them to pay nearly $2.5 million in restitution.

Prosecutors said that from January 2012 to July 2017, Primero, a former medical doctor and owner of Angel Eye Hospice, Vision Home Health Care, and Advent Hospice, all in Las Vegas, and his business partner, Beltran, operated a scheme to fraudulently obtain $7.1 million from the Medicare program.

The pair filed false enrollment documents with Medicare to enable Primero to operate hospice and home care agencies despite being excluded from all federal health care programs. They also submitted fraudulent hospice care claims for people who were not terminally ill and did not require hospice care, prosecutors said.

Primero and Beltran also were convicted in California of defrauding that state’s insurance system in a separate case.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.