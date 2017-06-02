20-year-old sentenced for coercion, enticement

(Thinkstock)

A 20-year-old Las Vegas man who coerced two minors into traveling from Oregon to Nevada for prostitution was sentenced Thursday to 75 months in prison.

Anthony Lewis pleaded guilty in March to a single count of coercion and enticement. He admitted to persuading the two minor girls to travel south to work as prostitutes, and admitted to telling one of them that if she did so, she would be able to afford her own car. Lewis’ car was used to drive the women south from Oregon in January 2016.

Lewis, along with his 19-year-old co-defendant, Johnny Hudson, listed the women on backpage.com and collected proceeds from their prostitution earnings.

Hudson also pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to 87 months in prison.

Contact Jenny Wilson at jenwilson@reviewjournal.com or 702-384-8710. Follow @jennydwilson on Twitter.