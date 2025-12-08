2nd victim alleged for Henderson teacher accused of raping student

Anthony Coffield is accused of raping the previously identified victim in a campus dressing room days before she was scheduled to graduate.

Attorney David Brown, representing Anthony Coffield, 35, a Green Valley High School theater teacher accused of raping one of his students inside a campus dressing room days before her graduation, addresses the court during Coffield's bail hearing at Henderson Justice Court on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Henderson.

Anthony Coffield, 35, a Green Valley High School theater teacher accused of raping one of his students inside a campus dressing room days before her graduation, looks at his attorney David Brown, right, as he is led into a courtroom during a bail hearing at Henderson Justice Court on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Anthony Coffield, 35, a Green Valley High School theater teacher accused of raping one of his students inside a campus dressing room days before her graduation, appears in court during a bail hearing at Henderson Justice Court on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutors say a Green Valley High School theater teacher accused of raping a student has an additional victim.

A judge set bail at $150,000 Monday for Anthony Coffield, 35, who was arrested Nov. 26. His bail amount was negotiated by his attorney and prosecutors. Henderson Justice of the Peace Sandy DiGiacomo went along with the deal.

Deputy District Attorney Brittni Griffith told the judge that prosecutors had filed a new criminal complaint.

“There is a new victim that came to light to the state, so there are two additional charges,” she said.

The updated charging document shows that Coffield is accused of sexually assaulting the second victim in 2016 and having sex with the victim, then a student at Spring Valley High School who was 16 or older but had not graduated.

Defense attorney David Brown said the parties wanted $150,000 bail, with conditions including no contact with victims or anyone under 18 and staying away from Clark County schools.

Griffith confirmed the agreement.

Coffield, who was removed from his Green Valley assignment in August, is accused of raping the previously identified victim in a campus dressing room days before she was scheduled to graduate. She told detectives she became pregnant, but believed she suffered a miscarriage.

Brown declined to comment after court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

