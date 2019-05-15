70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Courts

3 charged in Las Vegas swindle that scammed attorney out of $1.5M

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2019 - 6:00 am
 

A lawyer was steadily swindled out of $1.5 million after authorities said she responded to a flyer for “Psychic Readings” she found on the door of her Summerlin home.

Now three people with the same last name — Sherry Marks, 52, David Marks, 48, and Peaches Marks, 43 — are facing felony charges and the prospect of decades behind bars in what police have described as an elaborate, monthslong scam that netted cash, jewels, airfare and a pair of white-on-white $130,000 BMWs.

Prosecutors have been given until early June to file a criminal complaint against Peaches Marks, but Sherry and David Marks are due back in Las Vegas Justice Court later this month. They are charged with conspiracy, extortion and four counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.

More than a year ago, Stacey Tokunaga, an attorney who runs a firm under her own name and focuses on workers compensation law in California and Nevada, called the number she found on the flyer for a tarot card reading, according to court papers. She was told “her chakras were off balance” and was quoted $1,500 for a “chakra clearing.”

By May 2018, she lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash alone. The Las Vegas Review-Journal’s attempts to reach Tokunaga have been unsuccessful.

After Tokunaga agreed to pay the cleansing fee, she was told she needed a “white singing bowl to clear her energies,” records stated. That bowl, along with a journal to document the session, would cost her $30,000, which she paid.

Investigators later found a similar bowl and journal on Amazon for $18.

The so-called psychics offered Tokunaga a black cloth, told her to place it over a Mason jar filled with water, slide it under her bed and sleep for a night.

Tokunaga woke up and the water had turned red. She immediately called the psychics’ number, and she was told that in order to “fix the rooted evil in her bloodline,” she would have to “trace it back to fix all of (her) problems.”

She agreed to finance a trip for David Marks and his girlfriend, identified in a criminal complaint against him as Rita Stevens, to New Orleans. Stevens has not been charged in the case.

A lawyer for David Marks, Betsy Allen, said she could not comment on the case.

‘Bad karma’

According to a police report, when David Marks and Stevens returned from New Orleans in late June, after about a week, they told the victim: ‘Your dad says he’s sorry he didn’t believe in you when you were a kid and he feels really bad.”

Tokunaga was convinced she needed to purchase another $30,000 book to “document and log her transformation.” She paid in cash, records stated.

She also was persuaded to believe that “to truly clear this bad karma” she had to purchase two white BMW 7 Series sedans with white leather interior, according to the documents.

In late 2017, Sherry Marks, using the alias Paula Williams, told Tokunaga that her “life was in jeopardy,” and insisted on “cash payments incessantly,” collecting upward of $500,000 that Tokunaga pulled from her firm’s coffers and a line of credit, according to a police report.

Sherry Marks demanded Tokunaga’s credit card, which was used to purchase airfare and shopping sprees, and continued to ask for more money. After Tokunaga told her that she was “tapped out financially,” the police report stated, Sherry Marks said “all of this work was going to be for nothing unless she gets more money.”

Tokunaga then handed over $350,000 worth of heirloom jewelry, the report stated, before writing checks to cover the costs. An accountant for Tokunaga’s firm later discovered the missing funds and reached out to authorities.

A lawyer for Sherry Marks, Kenneth Frizzell, also declined to comment.

Another Peaches Marks

Sherry Marks and her daughter, 32-year-old Peaches Marks, also face a dozen counts of theft and one count of fraud in a separate case. According to Las Vegas police, the pair persuaded a woman who hoped “for a husband and a happier life” to pay them upward of $180,000 in late 2017.

The pair spent the money on jewelry and clothes, while convincing the woman that she was sick “and could possibly die from the sickness,” a police report stated. When the woman told her she could no longer afford to pay them, Sherry Marks said she “would be very sick, never have a child and be completely alone.”

In fear for her life, the report stated, the woman called police.

While Sherry Marks was being detained as of last week on $40,000 bail, David Marks and the elder Peaches Marks have been released from custody.

It’s unclear whether Sherry Marks’ daughter was arrested on charges related to the 2017 allegations, though a judge issued a warrant in September.

In court earlier this month, the 43-year-old Peaches Marks told Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman that authorities had picked up the wrong woman.

“It was not me,” she said while still in custody. “It’s a different Peaches Marks.”

Since prosecutors have yet to file a criminal complaint against her in connection with the theft from the attorney, the judge released her but ordered her back to court next month.

“I’m still not that Peaches,” she pleaded. “It’s a different Peaches.”

Zimmerman quipped: “Because there are so many Peaches Marks in the world.”

David Fischer, the defendant’s lawyer, told the Review-Journal that he was unfamiliar with the allegations involving the attorney.

The defendant said she was born in Washington, D.C., and that her niece has the same name.

An online listing for a 43-year-old Peaches Marks shows that she last resided in Las Vegas in March. She also has lived in Alabama, Florida, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and the Virgin Islands.

“But I’m not the one that you guys are looking for here,” she insisted to the judge. “It’s a different Peaches.”

Zimmerman told her: “Just make sure you return to court in 30 days because you’re the one they arrested, OK?”

“I know,” the woman replied.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

Crime Videos
Former Las Vegas police officer get 25 life sentences for sexually abusing child
Former Las Vegas Police officer Bret Theil was sentences to 25 consecutive life sentences at the Regional Justice Center Wednesday, May 15, 2019, for sexually abusing a child over a decade. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Man pushed off bus in Las Vegas - VIDEO
Las Vegas police arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop on May 6, after she allegedly pushed Serge Fournier, 74, off of a parked bus near Fremont Street and 13th Street about 4:50 p.m. March 21.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
$1 million bail set for mother charged with drowning 2-year-old daughter
The 44-year-old mother who police say drowned her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub in a northeast Las Vegas apartment on Saturday made her first court appearance on Tuesday, May 14th.
Officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child appears in court
Matthew James Terry, a Las Vegas police officer arrested on suspicion of lewdness with a child, appears in court Monday morning, May 13, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police seek hit-and-run driver
A motorcycle officer pulled over a Mercedes SUV, and after the officer came to a stop, it shifted into reverse, intentionally hitting the officer.
Thedrick Andres becomes Henderson Police Department acting chief
Henderson Police Department Acting Chief Thedrick Andres speaks about his goals in his new position at the Henderson Police headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 dead, 1 wounded after east valley neighborhood shooting
One man and one woman are dead and another man wounded after a shooting Thursday afternoon in an east valley neighborhood.
Bail denied for former police detective charged with murder
Bail was denied Tuesday for former Metropolitan Police Department detective, Pamela Rene Bordeaux who is accused of fatally shooting her daughter’s ex-husband during supervised visitation with his child.
Third suspect in death of California doctor appears in court
The third and final suspect in the killing of a California doctor, Jon Kennison, 27, appears in court Friday, April 19, 2019. Kennison, Kelsey Nichole Turner, a former model, and Diana Pena, face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Richard Cleaves of Pahrump arrested in burglary on former Binion property
Updated press release regarding burglary on a former Binion property: Richard Cleaves, 56 of Pahrump, has been arrested on a warrant for burglary, conspiracy to commit grand larceny, and destruction of property. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Judge denies bail for suspect charged in the killing of California doctor
Diana Pena, one of three people charged in the killing of a California doctor, is being held without bail after her fingerprints were found on the car where Dr. Thomas Burchard's body was discovered.
Ex-NFL player and girlfriend held without bail in child’s death
Former professional football player Cierre Wood and his girlfriend, Amy Taylor, face charges of murder and child abuse in the death of Taylor's 5-year-old daughter. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
NHP identifies man who was shot by trooper on Mount Charleston
Nevada Highway Patrol updates the media on the April 2, 2019 officer involved shooting on Mount Charleston. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas court grants '90 Day Fiancé' defendant continuance
"90 Day Fiance" stars Colt Johnson and his mother Debra left the Las Vegas Justice Center Thursday, after the court granted Larissa dos Santos Lima a continuance in her misdemeanor case, in which she is accused of domestic violence against Colt. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Details released on in-custody death
Assistant Sheriff Charles Hank addresses media about details of an in-custody death at Clark County Detention Center on March 31. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man hurt in shooting with Nevada troopers at Mount Charleston
A man was injured in a shooting involving Nevada Highway Patrol troopers Tuesday afternoon at Mount Charleston on state Route 157 near Echo Trail. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officer wounds inmate during escape attempt
An officer fired on an inmate who stole a vehicle and tried to flee, ramming several cars and leading officers on a chase until he ran out of gas.
Man fatally shot during a 'beer skip'
A store clerk is being questioned after a man was fatally shot during a robbery at a gas station Friday. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
Las Vegas police give details on fatal shooting
Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer gives a briefing on a fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas that occurred on March 27, 2019. (Katelyn Newberg/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas community pays tribute to boy killed by car
The community joined friends and family at Wilbur & Theresa Faiss Park, Wednesday evening, to remember the boy who was struck and killed by a car crossing South Fort Apache Road from Faiss Park, near West Maule Avenue, on Monday. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Person of Interest Found For Downtown Las Vegas Bar - Video
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help to find a person of interest in a potential homicide case at a bar in downtown Las Vegas.
Metro briefs media on OIS near downtown Las Vegas
Police address media about officer-involved shooting that started on Maryland and Vegas Valley, and concluded downtown, near the Golden Nugget.
Update on OIS at Vegas Valley and Maryland
The incident began at the Steinberg Diagnostic Medical parking lot and ended downtown.
Amy And Spencer Powell Recount Hit And Run
Amy Powell and her son Spencer recount the day Spencer was hit by a truck while riding his bike. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Jeremy Burch of Tonopah arrested in Amarillo, TX
Jeremy Burch of Tonopah was arrested in Amarillo, TX on a Nye County warrant for open murder, burglary, obtaining money under false pretense, use of credit card w/o owner consent, and destruction of evidence. (Nye County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Metro Presser For OIS 6 (Full)
Metro police address the officer involved shooting that took place on March 19, 2019.
Metro Presser For OIS 6
Metro police address the officer involved shooting that took place on March 19, 2019.
Domestic disturbance call ends in suicide
A man died by suicide after police tried negotiating with him outside of his ex-girlfriend’s home on March 13. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
20-year-old armed robbery suspect shot by Las Vegas police
A 20-year-old armed robbery suspect shot by a Las Vegas officer on Saturday night is also accused of burglarizing a Boys & Girls Club minutes before the shooting.
Metro briefing on OIS near downtown Las Vegas
Metropolitan Police Department Capt. Kelly McMahill briefs the media on a officer-involved shooting near Ninth Street and Bonanza Road on March 19, 2019. Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man robs restaurant with large kitchen knife
On March 16, 2019, at approximately 6:00 PM, an armed robbery occurred at a local restaurant located near East Charleston and Eastern. The suspect entered the business with a large knife, demanding money from the registers. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Commercial Robbery On 3000 Block Of North Las Vegas Blvd - VIDEO
On February 19th, 2019, at approximately 10:23 am, a robbery occurred to a business located on the 3000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard. The pictured suspect entered the business, approached the counter and pointed a firearm at the victim demanding money. The victim complied and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported.
DEA Launches New Program To Combat Opioid Epidemic
The Drug Enforcement Administration is launching a new effort in Nevada to combat the opioid epidemic.
THE LATEST