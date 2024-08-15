3 face murder charges after July slaying of 19-year-old man

Three suspects lured Conner Rebolledo to an apartment complex to meet a woman he thought wanted to have a sexual encounter with him, police said.

Skylar Bailey appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Nava, and Ridout are two of the three suspects accused of murder. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Nava, left, and Emiley Ridout appear in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Nava and Ridout are two of the three suspects accused of murder. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Nava, left, and Emiley Ridout appear in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Nava and Ridout are two of the three suspects accused of murder. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Nava, left, and Emiley Ridout appear in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Nava and Ridout are two of the three suspects accused of murder. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The three suspects, according to police, lured Conner Rebolledo to an apartment complex to meet a woman he thought wanted to have a sexual encounter with him.

Once Rebolledo would arrive, the plan was for him to be robbed.

But the 19-year-old was killed, and now Skylar Bailey, 23, Emiley Ridout, 20, and Nathan Nava, 22, are facing charges including open murder.

“It was clear that Emiley and Skylar’s intent was to set up Conner to be robbed,” a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report said.

Police said it appeared Ridout and Bailey “might be sisters,” with the report stating that “previous school records showed they listed the same father.”

According to the report, Rebolledo left his home on the evening of July 19 to go to an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Arid Avenue, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Cheyenne Avenue, hoping to meet Ridout.

Officers were called to the apartment complex around 8 p.m. after receiving 911 calls about gunfire and a possible shooting victim in the area. They found Rebolledo, who was unresponsive, lying in a parking lot holding a gun.

Crime scene investigators discovered a single spent cartridge case near the body of Rebolledo, who died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. Metro’s forensics laboratory confirmed that the cartridge case was not fired by the gun found in Rebolledo’s hand.

Witness description

A witness at the scene told police that she had seen three men suddenly jump and start beating Rebolledo, who was walking with a woman. The woman didn’t appear to “yell or say anything to diffuse the situation,” the witness said, according to the arrest report.

One attacker, who had a gun and was pistol-whipping Rebolledo with it, eventually shot Rebolledo, the witness said. The three attackers then ran.

A police detective in an unmarked vehicle, who went to the apartment complex after the witness provided descriptions of those involved to a 911 dispatcher, saw two men and a woman who matched some of the descriptions provided by the witness. The trio hopped into a vehicle driven by someone working for a ride-hailing service.

Officers eventually pulled over the vehicle, a Polestar, and detained its occupants including the ride-hailing service driver, Bailey and Nava.

Bailey and Nava, who have children together, both told police they were at the complex to hang out with a friend, but their accounts of the events surrounding the shooting differed, police said.

The driver gave police detectives permission to search the Polestar, and detectives found Nava’s and Bailey’s phones, the report said. Both provided their phone passcodes to police.

Financial difficulties

An officer who met with Rebolledo’s family learned that Rebolledo was close with a coworker who later told police that Rebolledo had discussed Ridout — and wanting to meet her to hook up — with him. According to the friend, Rebolledo met Ridout on Instagram in June 2024 or just before then.

Bailey often messaged Ridout and the two had the same father, an officer who looked through Bailey’s phone learned, the report said. In messages with Ridout, Bailey discussed the financial difficulties she and Nava had.

In July, Bailey and Ridout began messaging about Rebolledo’s Instagram page. Bailey texted that Rebolledo always had money on him and liked to show it off.

According to the arrest report, Rebolledo was previously employed at a company that refilled ATMs and had to handle large sums of cash. He would regularly post photos of the large sums on Instagram.

From July 2 to July 16, there was “constant and regular communication” about Rebolledo in the text thread between Ridout and Bailey, police said. On several occasions, Bailey wrote out messages for Ridout to send to Rebolledo on Instagram. Messages during this period showed that Ridout and Bailey were planning the robbery, according to the arrest report.

Authorities who looked through Bailey’s phone learned by looking at messages between Bailey and Nava that the couple also had worked together on drafting messages to send to Rebolledo.

Nava’s phone was also examined.

“After reading the messages on both Skylar and Nathan’s phones, any reasonable and prudent person would believe the plan was for Emiley and Skylar to work in concert and seduce Conner by having him think he was exclusively speaking with Emiley and convince him to meet up for a sexual encounter with her, at which point he would be robbed by Nathan and anyone else Nathan recruited for the crime,” the arrest report said.

In addition to the open murder charges, Bailey, Ridout and Nava each face charges of battery with the intent to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. They appeared in court at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday and remain in custody.

Contact Peter Breen at pbreen@reviewjournal.com. Follow @breenreports on X.