3 indicted in connection with explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine

Prosecutors said a fourth suspect has not been caught. Two of them bought bomb supplies at a fireworks store, authorities said.

Las Vegas police investigate the area around Piero’s restaurant after an explosive device was found there Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

John Navarro smiles as an attorney speaks during his initial appearance at the Las Vegas Justice Court Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025, in Las Vegas. Navarro is a suspect in the bombing attempt at Piero’s Italian Cuisine. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Las Vegas police investigate the area around Piero’s restaurant after an explosive device was found there Thursday, November 13, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Clark County grand jury has indicted three people in connection with an explosion at Piero’s Italian Cuisine.

John Navarro, Sarah Hernandez and Phillip Gonzales were indicted Thursday on counts including manufacturing or possessing an explosive or incendiary device, first-degree arson and conspiracy to commit first-degree arson, prosecutors said.

A fourth suspect, who authorities believe is on the run, has not been caught, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer.

Police previously said two men were involved in the Nov. 13 explosion.

Electronic device records showed “this is a bigger conspiracy,” Schwartzer said.

Chief District Judge Jerry Wiese set bail at $150,000 for Hernandez, $200,000 for Gonzales and $100,000 for Navarro, the amount previously set for him in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Hernandez and Gonzales previously faced charges of conspiracy to possess, manufacture or dispose of an explosive or fire device.

Navarro and the fourth suspect went to Piero’s at 2 a.m. with a pipe bomb placed into a gas can, according to Schwartzer. Navarro also had bomb-making devices at his residence, the prosecutor said.

The bomb could have “burned Piero’s to the ground” had it contained less fuel, he said.

Schwartzer said Gonzales did not show up for a Thursday court hearing that could have resulted in his arrest.

Authorities do not believe Gonzales was present for the explosion, but his DNA was found on components of the bomb, the prosecutor said. He and Hernandez also went to a fireworks store in Moapa to purchase bomb supplies, according to Schwartzer.

Hernandez is Gonzales’ girlfriend and the mother of the suspect who has not yet been arrested, the prosecutor told the judge. She made screenshots of the area of Piero’s and texted Gonzales about “slow fuses,” he said.

Navarro, Gonzales and Hernandez have prior felony cases, according to Schwartzer.

