94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

3 takeaways from opening statements, start of testimony for trial in killing of RJ reporter

Robert Telles, right, waits for the jury in court with his attorneys Robert Draskovich, left, a ...
Robert Telles, right, waits for the jury in court with his attorneys Robert Draskovich, left, and Michael Horvath on the third day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
District Judge Michelle Leavitt talks to defense attorney Robert Draskovich, left, and prosecut ...
District Judge Michelle Leavitt talks to defense attorney Robert Draskovich, left, and prosecutor Christopher Hamner on the third day of his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. With Telles are his attorneys Robert Draskovich, left, and Michael Horvath. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly gives her opening statement to the jury during t ...
Chief Deputy District Attorney Pamela Weckerly gives her opening statement to the jury during the third day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
Defense attorney Robert Draskovich gives his opening statement to the jury during the third day ...
Defense attorney Robert Draskovich gives his opening statement to the jury during the third day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner speaks to the jury during testimony from form ...
Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner speaks to the jury during testimony from former Metropolitan Police Department detective Cliff Mogg on the third day of the murder trial for Robert Telles at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, August 14, 2024. Telles, a former Clark County public administrator, is charged in the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative journalist Jeff German. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal, Pool)
More Stories
Nick Carter, a member of the Backstreet Boys, appears in court during a hearing at the Regional ...
Judge tosses Backstreet Boys singer’s counterclaim after woman accused him of rape
Jon Letzkus, who was arrested for firing a gun from a high rise on New Year's Eve morning, has ...
Man accused in New Year’s Eve Strip shooting found competent
Jury shown surveillance footage, first witnesses take stand in Telles trial
Robert Telles arrives in court prior to jury selection on the second day of his murder trial at ...
3 takeaways from second day of murder trial in killing of RJ reporter
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 14, 2024 - 7:40 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2024 - 7:43 pm

Attorneys gave opening statements and began questioning witnesses during the third day of the murder trial for a man accused of killing Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German.

Former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 47, is standing trial on one count of murder with a deadly weapon against a victim 60 or older. Telles is accused of killing German over articles the journalist had written about Telles’ conduct as an elected official and about allegations of turmoil within the county office.

Here are some key takeaways:

Opening statements

The prosecutors began outlining what they have previously said is “overwhelming” evidence against Telles. Weckerly told jurors that the state will ask them to “hold him responsible for his conduct” by the end of trial.

“In the end, this case isn’t about politics, it’s not about alleged inappropriate relationships, it’s not about who’s a good boss or who’s a good supervisor or favoritism at work,” Weckerly said. “It’s just about murder.”

Draskovich instead focused on Telles as a public official, arguing that he was trying to expose corruption within the office and was unfairly targeted by Metropolitan Police Department detectives, who, Draskovich said, zeroed in on him as a suspect. Draskovich argued that “losing a job is not a motive for murder.”

New evidence

Prosecutors pointed to several pieces of evidence that have not been publicized.

During opening statements, Weckerly said Telles had downloaded images of German’s house onto his work computer and had done research on German’s car.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner questioned a former detective about video surveillance. The former detective noted similarities between the suspect’s vehicle and the vehicle found in Telles’ driveway — images of both showed tinting on only the back windows and a “light spot” on the windshield.

Neighbors testify

Three of German’s neighbors testified about noticing his garage door open the day he was killed. His neighbors from across the street, Holly and Roy Bailey, said they closed the door that evening.

Holly Bailey said that she had emailed and texted German, but he wasn’t responding. She and her husband planned to ask for a welfare check on German the following day but wanted to check on him one more time.

Roy Bailey started crying when describing finding German’s body and had to pause to collect himself.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
3 takeaways from start of murder trial in killing of RJ reporter
recommend 2
Jury selected in Robert Telles trial, opening statements expected Wednesday
recommend 3
3 takeaways from second day of murder trial in killing of RJ reporter
recommend 4
Jury questionnaire asks for opinions on RJ before trial of suspect in reporter’s killing
recommend 5
Murder trial begins in killing of Review-Journal reporter
recommend 6
Trial set to begin for suspect in Las Vegas reporter’s killing