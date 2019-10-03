3rd alleged rape victim sues CCSD over student’s ‘deviant’ behavior

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in District Court, alleges that Maysen Melton tackled the plaintiff around May 2016 and sodomized her against her will.

Maysen Melton, a 16-year-old boy accused of raping classmates, appears in court during his bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

A third Clark County School District student allegedly raped by classmate Maysen Melton is suing the district and his parents, claiming that they continued to allow the teenager to attend district schools despite a history of “sexually deviant” behavior.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in District Court, also names the younger Melton as a defendant. It claims that Melton and the alleged victim — identified in the complaint as “Jane Doe” — met as Clark County School District students. Around May 2016, the complaint states, Melton tackled the student to the ground and sodomized her against her will.

Melton was arrested last year at age 16 and accused of sexually assaulting multiple Shadow Ridge High School classmates. He awaits a criminal trial on multiple counts of sexual assault, open or gross lewdness, the use of a minor in producing pornography, and other felonies. He also faces lawsuits from two of his other alleged victims.

In court documents, prosecutors outlined a lengthy history of disciplinary actions Melton faced throughout his time as a student in the district.

He was suspended from Bracken Elementary for allegedly sexually harassing classmates at age 9, and was later disciplined for sexual deviancy at three separate Clark County middle schools, according to the documents. He was also expelled in April 2015 after allegedly groping a girl at Cadwallader Middle School, according to the prosecution.

The latest lawsuit claims that Melton’s parents and the district should have known that Melton had a propensity for “sexually deviant” behavior before the alleged rapes of at least four students at Shadow Ridge.

The complaint also claims that Melton threatened to distribute nude photographs of the student, who was humiliated after district staff pulled her out of class to question her in a way that made it clear to other students that she was one of his victims.

“Due to CCSD’s deliberate indifference and negligence in failing to make even token attempts to protect plaintiff and other students from known sexual predator Maysen, plaintiff was subjected to this rape and sexual assault which effectively deprived her of equal access to all educational activities that other classmates enjoyed,” the lawsuit states.

Melton originally faced two cases in District Court, which have since been consolidated into one case involving five alleged sexual assault victims.

His jury trial is scheduled to begin in March .

Attorney Gabriel Grasso, who represents Melton in the criminal case, declined to comment. The district also said in a statement that it does not comment on pending litigation.

Attorney David Sampson, who represents the student in the latest lawsuit, said in a statement that his client is looking forward to making a predator take responsibility for his horrible behavior.

“She would also like (to) hold those responsible who allowed his conduct to continue,” he said.

Contact Amelia Pak-Harvey at apak-harvey@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4630. Follow @AmeliaPakHarvey on Twitter.